Has a son as his Tesla’s autopilot takes him to the hospital

There are still many years to see 100% autonomous cars capable of driving in any situation, but that does not mean that the driver is useless today. In today’s history, artificial intelligence has helped a baby arrives safely into the world, driving a Tesla in hellish traffic while mother was giving birth.

It all happened one morning in September, when Yiran Sherry and her husband Keating were taking their three-year-old son to school. Now the Philadelphia Enquirer is telling it, just in time for Christmas.

The Sherry were standing in the morning traffic jam on the highway when Yiran broke water. The contractions began to accelerate rapidly and the two concluded that it was going to be impossible to get to motherhood before having the baby.

The husband tried to maneuver to at least stop on a shoulder, but finally decided to enter the hospital’s address into the Tesla’s GPS and he activated the autopilot. The hospital was 20 minutes away and his wife was going to have her child now. He thought he should attend to her and that would prevent him from driving, so he let the artificial intelligence and sensors do their work while he kept one hand lightly on the wheel and his wife smashed the other with each contraction.

As People magazine recounts, Keating did the breathing exercises with Yiran while she desperately looked at the estimated time of arrival on the big screen of the Tesla. As he told the magazine, he found himself wondering whether to hold it or push it. In the end she claims that she told herself “Fuck it, let’s do it.” According to account, the girl left just at the moment in which the car arrived at the hospital. At the emergency door, the nurses cut the umbilical cord with her still lying in the passenger seat.

The autopilot – especially the latest version being tested by Elon Musk’s company – is not to be trusted. There is still a long way to go for cars to be 100% autonomous, but on the other hand, there are countless examples where they have saved the lives of a driver and passengers. Not just in anecdotal cases – like this driver who fell asleep at the wheel – but whenever the car’s sensors detect problems on the road and react before the human driver does.

Automatic driving systems they do not usually act as personal chauffeurs – as in this case or in some fully autonomous taxi services in limited urban areas – but as a barrier against the human stupidity that roams the roads of all countries and that, in the end, is the main reason for the immense most accidents. Tired, drunk, or distracted drivers by mobile phone or any other reason they top the lists of accident reasons, along with number one: speeding. The vast majority of fatal accidents and serious injuries come from lane departures or collisions with other static objects that are mainly rooted in the human factor. And most of them could have been avoided with an autopilot that was always alert.



