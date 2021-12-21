He pointed out that in Qatar his former coach asked him for money to play

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 48 Views

Reimond Manco has several anecdotes in his sports career. Since he dazzled in the minor divisions of Alianza Lima, the national player accepted offers in America, North America and Asia. ‘Rei’ played in Qatar and experienced a peculiar event with his coach at Al-Wakrah.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Tabó suffers muscle contracture and works on his recovery

The cement reinforcement works separately from their teammates and will not have activity in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved