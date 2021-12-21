He pointed out that in Qatar his former coach asked him for money to play

Reimond Manco has several anecdotes in his sports career. Since he dazzled in the minor divisions of Alianza Lima, the national player accepted offers in America, North America and Asia. ‘Rei’ played in Qatar and experienced a peculiar event with his coach at Al-Wakrah.

SEE MORE: Reimond Manco: “Juan Reynoso is an excellent coach, that’s why he’s doing well”

Taking a break from his vacations, Reimond Manco was a guest of the La Lengua program and it was there that the national footballer remembered his time in foreign football, where he defended the PSV of the Netherlands shirt at an early age after having stood out with the Peruvian National Team Sub -17.

“A coach who was in the PSV reserve when I played there took me. He asked me, they bought me and signed for four years. I had to return because the visa was for a few days, but when he arrived they had removed the coach who had taken me and they brought another “, ‘Rei’ told in the program that is broadcast on YouTube.

Later, Reimond Manco revealed that his former technical director asked him for a percentage of his salary so that he can have minutes. Also, ‘Rey’ added that he did not accept the strategist’s request and that was why he did not have so much prominence.

“(The new coach) told me: ‘There is a quota of foreigners, but I have seen your videos and I really like how you play. Talk to my representative who has something to say to you,” said Manco, and then reveal what he asked the coach: “60-40 (percent of my salary) they told me.”

Reimond Manco:

“I said I wasn’t going to leave him a dollar. “Then you are not going to play, we are not even going to register you, they answered me.” What does it matter, I had a contract. They made me jog outside for almost a whole year“Reimond Manco said.

Finally, the 31-year-old noted that he fulfilled his contract. “It was the best year of my life, personally, but not football, I was bored.”

Reimond Manco (Photo: La República Group)

Reimond Manco: Where will you play in 2022?

The 31-year-old Peruvian attacker played at Alianza Universidad during 2021, the Huánuco club lost the category and now the ‘Rei’ has his card free. According to what the same player could tell, he is still evaluating offers and that he usually finds a team close to the closing of the transfer market.