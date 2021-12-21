Holiday Contest: Win a Canon EOS RP

2021 has been a somewhat difficult year for everyone, so it occurred to us that the best way to say goodbye is to give a camera as a gift. So thanks to Canon someone is going to start 2022 with a great Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM zoom.

A perfect camera to peek into the EOS R range of mirrorless cameras and, for example, travel light without sacrificing quality and performance. A real gift valued at around 1,500 euros for the winner of the new contest #PhotolariEOSRP.

Do you want to participate? The rules are very simple. As always, without having to share it with all your neighbors, annoy your mother on Facebook to like or spam. We are content with you taking the best photo of all.

Here’s a rundown of what to do to get the Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm zoom:

Theme? Christmas. Yes, very original. But this is a Christmas contest. Based on that idea, let each one approach it as they want.

Where? On Instagram. You just have to follow us, and share the participating photos with the hashtag #PhotolariEOSRP. Photos sent by messages, mail or any other system are not accepted.

Photos sent by messages, mail or any other system are not accepted. When? From now until January 2, 2022. So that you have time to eat and digest the grapes.

How many? Up to two photos per participant.

Which? This time we are going to ask you to be photos that you share now. That is, it is not worth re-tagging a photo that has already been published. If you want to participate with it, you have to share it again on your Instagram within the dates of the contest (December 20-January 2).

Who is it? The contest is international, but only shipping the award to Spain is included. For other destinations, the winner will have to bear the full shipping costs and any associated warranty restrictions.

