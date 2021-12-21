How Alexis Medina and Gómez Casanova “paved” Sammy Sosa’s way to business with the State, according to the MP

Former Major League Baseball Superstar Samuel Sosa, involved in the alleged network known aso Antipulpo, used the influences that Alexis Medina Sánchez had in the past government, to enter the Asphalt Cement business (AC-30).

This is how the Public ministry at proceedings delivered to the court in the case of those involved in Operation Antipulpo, an alleged network of corruption that involves the theft of thousands of millions of pesos from the public purse.

Highlight that to start the business, bland brought the ship Iver Agile to the Dominican Republic, from the port of Gilbratar, but in view of the inconveniences arising from the difficulties in obtaining a port, he went to Alexis Medina, who did he know from political activities and he knew that he liked to use his status as the brother of President Danilo Medina.

«Product of influence peddling, actively and successfully practiced by the accused, Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, it was very effective, since due to their necessary collaboration, got that the then director of the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), Víctor Gómez Casanova, what it will help to locate port », quotes the document.

And he adds: «Indeed the efforts of Gómez Casanova led to the business Cementos Andino Dominicanos, SA and the company Overseas Petroleum Group SRL, signed an agreement to transfer the rights that Cementos Andino Dominicanos, SA, had with the Dominican Port Authority, so that the business, will manage and operate said leased areas, as well as to make use of dock No.1, of the port of Andrés Boca Chica ».

It indicates that Gómez Casanova signed a lease in November 2016 that implied that the Port Authority granted a lease in favor of Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL, a warehouse of two hundred and eighty-three point twenty square meters (283.20 m2).

Victor Gomez Casanova, Former Director of the Port Authority

In addition, an area of ​​eight thousand two hundred twelve point fifty-seven square meters (8,212.57 m2), of patio land adjacent to the warehouse, located in the port of Andrés Boca Chica.

All this sought to use the property leased as a storage area and collection center for loose loads and solid and liquid bulk, through the construction, installation and use of tanks, in import, export, transit and cabotage movements, to be commercialized.

The Public Ministry emphasizes in the file that for the company Cementos Andino Dominicanos, SA. ceded the leasing rights to Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL, the aforementioned company had to pay six million pesos (RD $ 6,000,000.00), that Andean cement owed APORDOM, money that was contributed by Mr. Samuel Peralta Sosa.

´ »Having a port and a ship with AC-30, Mr. Samuel Peralta Sosa He resorts to the defendant Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, to arrange a meeting with the then Minister of Public Works, Gonzalo Castillo Terrero, for the purpose of obtaining a contract that would allow him to sell to the Dominican state Asphalt Cement (AC-30), through the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, it is in this context that meetings were held with Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL ».