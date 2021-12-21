How much is Pepe Aguilar’s fortune and how many properties does he have?

Pepe Aguilar He is one of the most recognized singers in Mexico for his perseverance and effort, which he has managed to transmit to his children Angela and Leonardo. For his work he reaped a immense fortune, in addition to the inheritance he received from his parents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, who began the Aguilar dynasty.

He has millions of followers on social media and thousands of views on his YouTube channel, and his popularity made him the first singer of Mexican descent to sing at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in California. His parents instilled in him a passion for music, unlike his brother, Antonio Aguilar Jr., who preferred to turn to acting as well.

Who is Pepe Aguilar?

He was born José Antonio Aguilar on August 7, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas, so he is American, but his parents did not allow him to be far from his roots. For this reason, he was raised in Zacatecas, Mexico, under a strong regional culture and grew up with a great passion for mariachi.

His debut as a singer was when he was just three years old in a show that his father gave at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Her first professional steps were in the rock genre and, being also a producer, she produced songs by artists of the stature of Julieta Venegas.

In addition to having many studio albums such as “Por mujeres como tú” (1998), “100% mexicana” (2007) and “Pity that they are alien” (2013), he made collaborations with Joan Sebastián, Tiziano Ferro, Los Ángeles Azules, La Beriso, Bunbury, Ricardo Montaner and even with his own daughter, Angela Aguilar.

In the wake of all your work, Pepe Aguilar it won three times for Best Mexican / Mexican-American Album and once for Best Regional Mexican or Texan Album at the Grammy Awards, and it won four times for Best Ranchera Music Album at the Latin Grammys. He was also awarded 19 Lo Nuestro Awards and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

How much money does Pepe Aguilar have accumulated?

His 40-year career allowed him to position himself as an international star and a symbol of Mexican culture. Thanks to his career and earnings from his parents’ inheritance, he managed to accumulate more than $ 10 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth page.

One of his biggest income, in addition to the shows, is the visits and reproductions he has on his YouTube channel. The platform pays up to $ 40,000 dollars per million views and the singer has around 800,000, but he has passed a million in many of his video clips such as “El adiós de la vida”, the song of his son Leonardo, and “Death.”

All this gave him the possibility of having a life of luxury, from houses to cars to travel. Among the properties it has Pepe AguilarThey are the family ranch “El Soyate”, located in the municipality of Villanueva, in Zacatecas, which he shares with his brother, since it is an inheritance from his parents.

He also has a luxurious home in Los Angeles, California, which he showed in an interview he did with The Golden Scorpion in 2020 on YouTube. The upscale neighborhood has properties valued at $ 40 million and is neighbors with celebrities like The Weeknd, Kayne West, Kim Kardashian and a member of Kiss.

“He has security within this property that is also full of security (…) he has a booth inside so that no one bothers him because, shall I tell you something? Here paparazzi are worse than ticks“, Revealed the singer about The Weeknd, while telling intimacies of his neighbors in a funny way.

Pepe Aguilar, without a doubt, gives himself great tastes thanks to all his effort and shares it both with his wife Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá and with his four children: José Emiliano, Aneliz, Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar Álvarez. The singer continues with his musical projects and is expected to release his next songs.

Did you expect the fortune from Pepe Aguilar was so big?