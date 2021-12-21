How to add medical information to your mobile for emergencies

Related news

If the Google Pixel are capable of detecting an accident to make an emergency call at the moment, in Android mobiles with the latest version it can be added vital medical information for emergency services they can have it on hand in an emergency.

But our Android mobile needs that we include this information ourselves. And this is where we are going to show you how to introduce it and what you need, since we are facing one of the best news of version 12 of Android.

Adding Medical Information for Emergencies

Emergency rescue helicopter 112 Valladolid



First, we are going to show you the steps to follow to enter each data Through an interface that will soon be coming to many Android phones as they upgrade to Android 12; We have the case of Samsung, the same Xiaomi or a brand like Realme on the rise.

We go to Settings> Security and emergencies .

. Here we go to Medical Information.

Medical information on Android 12

The Free Android

The next screen will be an automatic one that recommends adding emergency contacts, so that they can be called by other people and thus call them without having to unlock the device.

We can add one or simply go to the next screen by clicking on Jump.

Now we are before the full list of medical information.

Medical information to enter

The Free Android

Here we will see our name, we can enter blood group and allergies what we have.

what we have. Like we can add medication, address, medical notes or if we are organ donor.

From this list we will see that only the blood group and organ donor offers us a list to choose from among different options.

Click on Done.

Now all this information is stored locally on the phone, so there is no need to worry about it reaching third parties.

How to display this information in an emergency

Contact information

The Free Android

But the important thing comes now, since we have all the information already entered, but It has to be shown in that moment of emergency in which we will be assisted.

After giving Done, we notice that there is a window that allows us change the setting for emergency situations .

. We click on changing this setting.

We will see what is active by default in our case. In this way, we will allow this information to be accessed if the emergency services need it.

Change setting for medical information

The Free Android

Add emergency contacts

112 staff at the switchboard of this emergency service



As we have mentioned previously and we repeat, this list that we are going to configure they will be contacts that you can call without having to unblock the mobile.

Returning to the main menu of Security and emergencies .

. We choose Emergency contacts.

Emergency Contacts on Android 12

The Free Android

Click on Add contact .

. Our contact list appears and we add those close to you or family members .

. It will will send a message to each contact to let them know that you have become an emergency contact.

that you have become an emergency contact. We confirm and ready.

SOS Emergency mode

Information for SOS

The Free Android

This mode is important to know how it works, since pressing the power button five times or more, a series of actions will be initiated on our phone.

Logically this SOS emergency mode is for cases in which we feel that our life is in danger and we want to notify the police immediately.

We go back to Settings> Security and emergencies> SOS emergency .

. We activate it in the button.

Activated, the moment we press the power button five times or more, an alarm will start to sound.

SOS emergency

The Free Android

You can also configure these three actions:

One would be call emergency services such as the police .

. Other share information with contacts previously selected emergency calls.

previously selected emergency calls. Record a video.

Setting up SOS

The Free Android

We will already have it configured in this mode so that with 5 consecutive presses of the power button it begins to sound and the configured actions will be carried out.

An Android mobile that allows you to enter medical information, configure contacts or even activate that SOS mode that is available from Android 12 in any of the brands that will be updated soon.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you