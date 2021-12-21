IBV dynamizes 12 million in strategic R + D + i projects in Health and Well-being this year

-The IVACE confirms support for 12 new projects of the Institute of Biomechanics, in which it works together with more than 100 companies

-This year it has also promoted the DIGITHEALTH23 Health Sector Tractor Project, for the period 2021-2023

-It increases its position as a technological center of reference for innovation in Health, being recognized as a CERVERA center of excellence

The Institute of Biomechanics (IBV) has managed to boost strategic R & D & i projects in the field of Health and Well-being for a value of 12 million euros this year through different actions.

On the one hand, the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) has granted aid worth 2.8 million euros to support a total of 12 projects, in which more than 100 companies cooperate, through the program for technology centers co-financed by ERDF funds.

These projects address various topics, where research related to health and well-being stand out, such as the development of new medical devices and services; research in joint and bone reconstruction; new biomechanical technologies for evaluating medical devices and for clinical evaluation; the application of artificial intelligence in biomechanical analysis; improving health in sport; or the personalization of clinical treatments through the thermal response of people, among others.

Likewise, the center is working with companies and research organizations of the Valencian Innovation System in several projects financed by the Valencian Agency for Innovation (AVI) and FEDER REACT-EU funds. Among them, the strategic project AI3CORD stands out, which will allow the generation of non-intrusive technological tools based on Artificial Intelligence to obtain new health indicators that favor prevention and improve the management and monitoring of the state of frailty and the most prevalent chronic affectations in older adults. .

The IBV also works with companies on projects to develop innovative solutions with an impact on the business value chain, such as a intelligent surgical suite management and control system for the operating room 4.0, a portable cardiac monitoring device, image analysis technologies for automatic monitoring of physical activity of the elderly, and an ergonomic support for full-spine radiological examinations.

It should also be noted that the IBV collaborates with several Scientific Units of Business Innovation (UCIE) financed by the AVI, as well as in the agreement between the AVI and the Research Foundation of the General University Hospital of Valencia (FIHGUV), in which the IBV provides an ergonomic adaptation service for surgical equipment and instruments adapted to robotic surgery operating rooms.

Another great achievement of the IBV in this area is the leadership of the project IBERUS, recognized as CERVERA Network of Excellence which, financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation through the CDTi, seeks to stimulate priority technologies in the field of health, contemplating the development of technologies related to the fields of bioelectronics, biomechanics, nanotechnology, medical imaging, automation, computing and robotics, aimed at the diagnosis, rehabilitation and / or treatment of patients, in addition to its application in biomedical research. The IBV has an approved budget of close to one million euros in this consortium and has received recognition as a “CERVERA Center of Excellence”.

And remarkable is also the technological coordination of the IBV in the Tractor Project of the Health sector DIGITHEALTH23, The largest Spanish initiative of its kind organized to date to make a differential technological leap in the Health industrial sector for the period 2021-2023.

Likewise, IBV stands out as a technological “partner” of EIT Health since its inception as the largest European body for innovation in health. Designated by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT) of the European Commission as a Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC), EIT Health’s mission is to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation in healthy living and active aging, providing new opportunities and resources for the benefit of all people.

Exercise marked by the pandemic

The Institute of Biomechanics has thus managed to increase its position as a leading technology center in the field of health and well-being after 2020 forever marked by an unprecedented global pandemic. At this point, the center proactively activated multiple Social Responsibility initiatives to respond to the challenges that society urgently needed at that time.

In addition to the dynamic strategic projects, IBV invoiced knowledge and technology transfer projects in 2020 for 665 clients, of which 155 are from the Valencian Community, 383 from the rest of Spain. Meanwhile, more than a hundred of them are international companies, with 48 of them located in Europe and 79 corresponding to countries in the rest of the world.

In the words of Javier Sánchez, managing director of IBV, the general commitment of the center for this year 2021 is being that of “participate in the profound transformation of the Spanish and Valencian economic model, supported by innovation and the central role of people as beneficiaries and promoters of such transformation, with health and well-being driving elements of the greatest interest”.

At this point, he highlighted that the different trends such as digitization, the new lifestyles caused by the pandemic or the definitive incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the development of technological solutions “have modified the needs in innovation, and therefore our value proposition“, it is finished.

IVACE support for R&D

These results are also possible thanks to the support that IVACE continues to provide to the IBV for the development of its “Non-Economic Activities Plan 2021”. The objective is to improve the capacity to develop excellence in R&D at the IBV, as well as to achieve business impact through the transfer of knowledge and technology generated by the center for the development and strengthening of the competitiveness of companies in its different markets of action.

Finally, this collaboration agreement corresponds to the project (IMAMCJ / 2021/1) and has been financed by the Nominal Line S8021000 distributed in favor of the Valencian Community technology centers, approved by the Generalitat Budget Law for 2021.



