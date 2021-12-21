Il Divo: there is uncertainty about the true cause of death of Carlos Marín

This Sunday, December 19, the Spanish singer passed away, Carlos Marin, a member of Il Divo, at age 53. An irreparable loss that generated farewell on social networks from a multitude of celebrities. But, the truth is that so far the cause of death is not entirely clear and the family has preferred to dedicate themselves to saying goodbye in a resounding silence.

Among the first transcended it was learned that Carlos Marin, remained hospitalized for several days in an induced coma after entering the hospital last week. Royal Hospital from Manchester just before the tour of Il Divo for the United Kingdom, United States and Spain.

It is worth mentioning that the group, of which he was part Carlos Marin, was on tour and through a message on their social networks they announced that due to illness they were forced to suspend their next concerts. .

At the moment the causes of the death of the singer are unknown. Some British media claim that the tenor had to be admitted for a respiratory complication derived from the coronavirus infection.

Despite this, and in an interview with the newspaper ABC, the singer’s sister Rosa Marín, He limited himself to saying that his brother was vaccinated and asking for respect for the family in these difficult times