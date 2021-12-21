Il Divo: there is uncertainty about the true cause of death of Carlos Marín

This Sunday, December 19, the Spanish singer passed away, Carlos Marin, a member of Il Divo, at age 53. An irreparable loss that generated farewell on social networks from a multitude of celebrities. But, the truth is that so far the cause of death is not entirely clear and the family has preferred to dedicate themselves to saying goodbye in a resounding silence.

Among the first transcended it was learned that Carlos Marin, remained hospitalized for several days in an induced coma after entering the hospital last week. Royal Hospital from Manchester just before the tour of Il Divo for the United Kingdom, United States and Spain.

