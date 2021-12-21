Infected in New York: Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani test positive for Covid-19 | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani , hosts of the famous YouTube channel that reports on show business news, shared with their followers that they were infected by Covid-19 while they were out for a walk in New York , so the December dates would pass in quarantine.

During an interview for “Come Joy”, the journalists explained that they were on vacation in the United States when C Eriani decided to take a coronavirus test and to her surprise it came back positive.

The Argentine informed his friend and coworker the result of his test, so Beristain investigated if she or the work team had been infected, but she was the only one that was positive.

After knowing the results, the drivers locked themselves in their hotel room where they stayed and reported that, having their complete vaccination schedule, only they will spend 10 days in isolation.

Last minute ladies and gentlemen, the bombshell news of the day, you cannot miss it, the bombshell of the year. Closing on December 20 with the bomb most awaited by our enemies who wished us such a bad vibe and such a bad vibe, they threw us, “said Javier wryly.

To get started with their video, the presenters of Gossip no like they appeared quite a lot disheveled and with certain dark circles that showed their fatigue And although they still did not reveal what was happening, viewers speculated that they wanted to report that they were infected with coronavirus.

Between the story of how they found out and their journey through New York, the drivers they expressed that it was the worst to see that the results were positive to the test, but now they wanted to ensure their safety and that of others by remaining in quarantine in their room.

This clip also had its funny moments, since Beristain and Ceriani are spending so much time together that they could learn in depth about certain habits they have.

For example, Javier revealed that Elisa snores “like a rhinoceros” And they cleaned the whole place even though there was no dirt.

Users begin to leave comments in which they made fun of the strong confessions of the drivers, because both revealed each other’s darkest secrets like their habits personal hygiene, sleep, food, among others.