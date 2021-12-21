Is it taken from LeBron James? Anthony Davis’ history with Lakers would end with a trade

An NBA analyst was encouraged to say that the Anthony Davis story will end with a bombshell trade. Is it taken from LeBron James?

In recent games of Los angeles lakers In the season NBA 2021-22 a curious trend emerged in social networks: Anthony Davis. Some great game of ‘The eyebrow’? No! The star was injured again and does not go through a good level.

Davis’ history with the Lakers would have an unexpected end according to an NBA analyst after arriving in 2019 with the aspiration to win titles and be the successor of Lebron James when ‘The king’ to retire. It will happen?

The first bomb exchange for Anthony Davis to leave the Los Angeles Lakers has already been released and the theory of Jason Smith, a journalist for Fox Sports Radio, begins to gain ground in the NBA world. Will they take it from LeBron?

A single title is not enough to be considered a legend of Los angeles lakers and those 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds that he averaged per game in the 2019-20 Playoffs of the Californian team title are beginning to need a high-level renewal so that Anthony Davis’ end is not the one predicted by Smith.

Anthony Davis’ history with Lakers would end with a trade

“I can see Anthony Davis’ era with the Lakers ending with him being traded. This is not working, LeBron is at the end of his career and AD is at the end of his career. So now we have to get 3 guys who can pay to come here that we are going to win championships together and we are remaking the Lakers ”, Jason Smith sentenced.