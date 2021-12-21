It puts up for sale five FC Barcelona players

2021-12-21

The FC Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez expects to make some important moves in this winter market to seek to get the team out of the crisis it is in.

The plan of Joan Laporta and the coach of the Barcelona is to execute at least two signings, but there is also a list of exits that are necessary due to the issue of the club’s economy.

In January the market opens and the Barcelona already got to work. As published As newspaper, Xavi Hernandez has made the decision to put up to five players up for sale.

The first on the list is Sergiño Dest, the American side has not been able to consolidate in the club and with the arrival of Dani Alves his departure is imminent.

Barcelona expects to get between 15 and 20 million for the transfer of Dest. There is an interested team and it is Bayern Munich.