It puts up for sale five FC Barcelona players

2021-12-21
The FC Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez expects to make some important moves in this winter market to seek to get the team out of the crisis it is in.
The plan of Joan Laporta and the coach of the Barcelona is to execute at least two signings, but there is also a list of exits that are necessary due to the issue of the club’s economy.
See: This is how Xavi’s Barcelona will be in 2022: The 11th that excites all its fans with the signings
In January the market opens and the Barcelona already got to work. As published As newspaper, Xavi Hernandez has made the decision to put up to five players up for sale.
The first on the list is Sergiño Dest, the American side has not been able to consolidate in the club and with the arrival of Dani Alves his departure is imminent.
Barcelona expects to get between 15 and 20 million for the transfer of Dest. There is an interested team and it is Bayern Munich.
Yusuf Demir, the young Austrian, is another of those who does not enter into the plans of Xavi. It has the slab of a clause that the club has to pay 10 million euros to Rapid Vienna if he adds ten games with the first team. Obviously, this option is not going to be executed, so the technicians consider that the best option is to terminate the assignment this January.
Also: Uncovered! The low salary that Gavi charges, the new jewel of Xavi’s Barcelona
Luuk de Jong, Dutch forward who arrived at Koeman’s request, but Xavi considers that he is not the forward that Barcelona needs and they are going to end his loan in January.
The fourth on the list of departures from Xavi is Philippe Coutinho. It is the most flagrant case, the player with the highest tab in the squad, almost 22 million euros and is not a starter. Barcelona will try to sell it or get at least one loan in January.
Finally Samuel Umtiti appears. His decision not to have surgery on his left knee three years ago has affected him greatly and he spends more time injured than on the court. The culé club would not rule out even an agreed termination of the contract.
THE SIGNINGS
If these five exits are made, the Barcelona He will be able to make signings in January and there is already talk of two names that he himself Xavi has chosen.
Ferran Torres, Manchester City attacker, is one of the requests he has made Xavi Hernandez. The other option to reinforce the attack is Edinson Cavani, who has lost prominence at Manchester United after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.