Italian team will be excluded from Serie A if it does not change owners before the end of the year

2021-12-21

The Italian Football Federation confirmed this Tuesday that the Salernitana will be excluded from the A series if the club, current bottom of the championship and whose co-owner is the owner of Lazio, does not change hands before December 31.

“There is no postponement on the date of December 31”, set at the beginning of the season as the limit for the transfer of the newly promoted club, said the president of the Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina on Tuesday.

If no buyer is found, the club will be “out”, he told the press at the end of a federation council, ruling out extending the term: “The rule is clear, two clubs in the A series with the same owner, that is not possible ”.

The independent administrators appointed in June to organize this sale announced last week the absence of compliant offers among those received. A new term was requested, a request that had the support of the clubs of the A series unanimously.

At the beginning of July, the Federation gave the green light to the promotion of La Salernitana to the A series, but he gave the club six months to catch up with the rule that prohibits two clubs of the same category from being able to belong to the same owner.