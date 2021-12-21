Italian team will be excluded from Serie A if it does not change owners before the end of the year

2021-12-21
The Italian Football Federation confirmed this Tuesday that the Salernitana will be excluded from the A series if the club, current bottom of the championship and whose co-owner is the owner of Lazio, does not change hands before December 31.
“There is no postponement on the date of December 31”, set at the beginning of the season as the limit for the transfer of the newly promoted club, said the president of the Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina on Tuesday.
See: Haaland or Mbappé? Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his viral response about who will be the new king of soccer
If no buyer is found, the club will be “out”, he told the press at the end of a federation council, ruling out extending the term: “The rule is clear, two clubs in the A series with the same owner, that is not possible ”.
The independent administrators appointed in June to organize this sale announced last week the absence of compliant offers among those received. A new term was requested, a request that had the support of the clubs of the A series unanimously.
At the beginning of July, the Federation gave the green light to the promotion of La Salernitana to the A series, but he gave the club six months to catch up with the rule that prohibits two clubs of the same category from being able to belong to the same owner.
The Salernitana It is owned by Claudio Lotito, owner of Lazio.
However, President Gravina was sure that “in ten days the Salernitana will be sold.”
The club from Salerno, south of Naples, rose last season by finishing second in Serie B. They dispute the third season in their history in the Italian football elite, the first since 1998-1999.
With only two victories in 18 dates (by two draws and 14 defeats), the club is currently five points behind the places of salvation, marked by La Spezia (17th), despite the signing of Frenchman Franck Ribéry last summer European.
HIT BY COVID-19
The Salernitana, last classified of the A series, announced on Tuesday that the health authorities will not go to Udine as indicated by the health authorities, after cases of covid-19 in their squad, to play the game on the 19th date, which for the moment is officially maintained by the league.
The Italian championship confirmed that the duel maintains its scheduled start time, at 5:30 p.m. GMT this Tuesday, leaving the decision to the sports judge, who will have to rule if he considers the Salernitana lost or opts for a postponement.
In a similar case, Napoli were initially penalized with a lost match for failing to appear in Turin last season, before the match was rescheduled.
It would be the first game of this season that was not played due to covid-19 in Italy.