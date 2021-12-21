Jack Dorsey says bitcoin will replace the dollar

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey assured during an informal chat on social media that bitcoin will replace the dollar.

Dorsey endorsed the cryptocurrency at the express question of American rapper Cardi B, who asked on Twitter if cryptocurrencies have the potential to replace the dollar. “Bitcoin will do it,” said the former CEO of Twitter.

Yes, Bitcoin will & mdash; jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Dorsey is one of the main promoters of cryptocurrencies and a particular Bitcoin enthusiast. On cryptocurrency he has argued that it has the potential to end the world’s problems and “unify” it.

However, far from the social media talk about Bitcoin, for which Elon Musk is also known, Dorsey focuses his efforts on Block, a new conglomerate of companies that includes Square, a company of which Dorsey remains its director. executive.

Square is a company dedicated to processing payments, much like Mastercard and Visa, and in 2020 it processed about 112,000 million dollars. Dorsey is obsessed with the use of Blockchain technology, which underpins Bitcoin, and believes that it could make a difference in Square as a payment platform.

Last December, just days after stepping down as CEO of Twitter, Dorsey announced that Square changed its name to Block. The move is more than just a name change, and corresponds more to a corporate move in the style of the transition from Google to Alphabet or from Facebook to Meta. Block will be a conglomerate of companies that will include Square.

Among the companies that are part of Block are, in addition to Square, the HD music platform Tidal and TBD54566975, a platform for developers based on cryptography.

