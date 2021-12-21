Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda dies after falling from a hotel

Tragically, the actress Y singer japanese Sayaka Kanda, after falling out of his 22-story hotel room in Japan, his office reported Sunday.

“I would like to report that Kanda Sayaka died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021,” said Kamaichi Mitsuhisa, CEO of Robe Co. in the statement. “We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us.”

And I add: “We still cannot accept his passing and we are trying to cope with it. The situation is currently being investigated, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing family members or publishing speculative articles. “

According to Japanese media reports, Kanda, 35, was found unconscious in the outer garden of the fourteenth floor of a hotel in Sapporo. Once she was found, they took her to the hospital, but there she was pronounced dead.

The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the case as a probable suicide, but have not ruled out that it is a crime.

Kanda, daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and the singer Seiko Matsuda, entered show business in 2001.

She was known for her portrayal of Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney animated film, “Frozen.”