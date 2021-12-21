Judge Besosa denies the motion for acquittal of the defense of “Raphy” Pina | Federal

Today, Tuesday, the federal prosecutor’s office submitted its case against music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves, insisting that the defendant had knowledge of and exercised control over the two pistols found during a raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in his residence in the Caguas Real urbanization.

As the last piece of evidence presented by the Public Ministry, the prosecutor José Ruiz showed a property certification issued by the Real Estate Registry of the property of the Department of Justice that illustrates that the property located in the Caguas Real urbanization was registered in favor of Omar Rodríguez .

With the completion of the case of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the lawyer for the producer, María Domínguez, argued in favor of a motion for acquittal, noting that at no time in the presentation of the Public Ministry was direct evidence presented to validate that Pina Nieves exercised direct control about the two confiscated firearms. In that sense, he argued that for the Public Ministry to establish constructive possession of weapons, it must demonstrate that on the day of the raid, Pina Nieves intended to exercise control over firearms.

Regarding the charge of possession of a machine gun, Domínguez insisted that no evidence was presented to show that Pina Nieves knew of the modification made to the gun. The defense attorney insisted in her request that Pina Nieves did not live in the residence searched on April 1, demonstrated by the fact that she was in her boat that day.

Regarding the fingerprint found on an ammunition box, Domínguez indicated that it was an old box and the ammunition was not compatible with the confiscated pistols.

In response, the prosecutor Ruiz stated that through the calls between Pina Nieves and Joed Romero Soler made on February 6, in which they spoke about the residence in Caguas Real, the accused stated that he had rifles, money and pistols in that residence. Although he conceded that a rifle was not found, they did find ammunition compatible with that type of firearm.

Regarding Domínguez’s arguments regarding constructive possession, Ruiz pointed out that in the February 6 call, Pina Nieves exercised control over the weapons by deciding what to do with them and whether to hand them over to another person, to which he resisted on the call.

“When you hear (the call) he is expressing his control over everything in the house, including the vault. This is how constructive possession works ”, declared the prosecutor Ruiz in court.

Given the arguments of both, Besosa denied the defense’s motion for acquittal.

The defense proceeded to interview its first witness in the case, Jordan Millman, a Miami-based real estate broker who appeared by videoconference. Millman claimed to be the broker who rented Pina Nieves an apartment in the Epic complex in Miami, in the state of Florida.

With the testimony, Domínguez tried to admit as evidence the leasing documents used to rent the apartment in Miami, but the Prosecutor’s Office objected to the admission of the document due to lack of relevance. Judge Francisco Besosa upheld the objection and the document was not admitted, so Besosa excused the witness.

Subsequently, the judge excused the jury and ordered a recess without advising the time to return.