Judge denies request for acquittal of Raphy Pina

Federal judge Francisco Besosa today denied the petition for acquittal of artistic producer Raphy Pina Nieves on the charges issued by a federal grand jury.

The request was presented this morning by the lawyer María Domínguez, alleging that the necessary evidence to support the crimes charged was not presented when the Public Ministry rested its test parade before the jury

It maintained that the prosecution could not prove that Pina Nieves had control and intention to use the weapons occupied by federal agents on April 1, 2020.

Prior to this discussion, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who participated in the investigation and monitoring of intercepted call recordings answered “no” when asked if he knew when and by whom. those weapons in a house in Pina Nieves in the Caguas Real urbanization, where they were occupied.

For his part, the federal prosecutor José Ruiz maintained the evidence includes a call, called “121”, on February 6, in which he indicates that he has “two pistols”, in addition to money and bullets, which are compatible with the occupied ones. in the raid.

He also argued that the call heard him make decisions about whether or not to dispose of the house, furniture and weapons.

After hearing the extensive exposition of both parties, Judge Besosa denied the request for acquittal.

With this result, the defense began the parade of its test. The first witness is a real estate agent, identified as Jordan Millman, who claimed to have participated in the rental of an apartment for Pina in Miami.

Millman began to testify by videoconference from Florida, with a testimony with which the defense was going to present evidence of an apartment that Pina Nieves rented in Miami, to demonstrate to the jury that she also lived there, far from the Caguas Real home.

However, the prosecutor Ruiz objected to the relevance of the relevance of the evidence that this witness was going to show, regarding the rental in Miami. Judge Besosa accepted the objection, so the witness was dispatched.

Then a recess was decreed, so it is expected to know if the defense will present more witnesses.