Julio César Chávez defended Jr.’s fight against Zegarra

Julio Cesar Chavez father gave value to the exhibition that Julito gave before David zegarra this Saturday night in Culiacán, in a fight that he won by unanimous decision, although without completely convincing the spectators.

In this regard, the Mexican boxing legend commented that he saw it by 50 percent, which is to stand out if the fight he offered is taken as a reference against Anderson Silva last June, where he lost and sowed doubts about his future in boxing.

“It’s a profit because the other fight didn’t throw punches”, commented the César del Boxeo to the specialized site Left. “He needed to throw more shots, but I think he won justly. He lacked more strength, he lacked throwing more blows, but it is the return. I hope he prepares better ”.

He also noted that Junior came to the fight depleted due to illness, although he did not want to stop her because of the desire to hang up his gloves again and in order not to raise insights.

“It is no excuse, I am always the biggest critic of him, but this time he got sick, but still, he didn’t want to cancel the fight”.

Two more fights to grow

Chávez knows that it is not yet time to think about more far-reaching rivals, so he established a couple more fights to get up to speed and if it looks good in them, it will try to make the leap.