Kendall Jenner takes a stake for mental health and wellness in her latest Instagram post

Admin 2 days ago Health Leave a comment 59 Views

American supermodel and media personality Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share messages of positivity and mental health and wellness. The model shared a special message for those who have anxiety problems.

The former member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians The 26-year-old took her Instagram Stories and posted some positive posts from the book of Cleo Wade, Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ismael Yebra, so dear

There are articles that I never wanted to write. This is one of them. Doctor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved