Kendall Jenner takes a stake for mental health and wellness in her latest Instagram post

American supermodel and media personality Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share messages of positivity and mental health and wellness. The model shared a special message for those who have anxiety problems.

The former member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians The 26-year-old took her Instagram Stories and posted some positive posts from the book of Cleo Wade, Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life.

His post reads quotes including: “And the best news of all is that it is never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.”

“No matter how overwhelming the feelings that come with stress and anxiety, we must always remember that we are human.”Read a second underlined quote.

Kendall Jenner stressed: “We always have the power to set them free.”

One of the posts shared highlighted mantras on how to deal with anxiety, saying: “Pause. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positively. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually go away, because ultimately they know they don’t have a home within their sacred self. “