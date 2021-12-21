Kim Kardashian already met Pete Davidson’s mother

An important night they lived Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson. While it is not the first time they have been seen together publicly, His most recent movie outing and subsequent dinner included another step to consolidate their relationship.

The comedian and the founder of Skims were Staten Island to dinner and enjoy a movie, for which they closed the cinema they attended. But the trip to this New York neighborhood also had another purpose: that Kim Kardashian met Pete Davidson’s mother.

The date became the formal introduction of the celebrity and Amy Davidson. A meeting that Kanye West’s ex herself would have planned. Pete Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, with whom he lived on Staten Island, a residence he left in 2019.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s date night with friends

After meeting Pete Davidson’s mother, the couple went to see a movie, then go to eat at Angelina’s Ristorante. In this dinner they were not alone, since They were accompanied by Scott Disick and some of his friends.

The latest public outings for Kim Kardashian and the comedian come at a time when the actor has taken a hiatus from “Saturday Night Live”, a product of the new covid-19 outbreak. A decision that is added to the fact that he canceled some live shows, so he has had free time to dedicate to his relationship.