Livia Brito confesses who are the soap opera actors who kiss the best

The actress was sincere during her participation in the Karla Díaz program, ‘Pinky Promise’.

December 19, 2021 · 4:38 PM

Livia Brito participated as a special guest in the program ‘Pinky Promise’, where in a dynamic of questions she revealed the name the celebrities who kiss the best in soap operas.

The actress has managed to become one of the most beloved of the artistic medium, and recently starred in the novel ‘La Desalmada’, where he shared credits with José Ron, Eduardo Santamarina, Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, among others.

They are the actors who kisses the best, according to Livia Brito

One of the questions the Cuban received is about which actor, of all those who has had the opportunity to kiss, has been the best, so the actress replied that it is about two.

Ron really kisses very well, he knows how to kiss very well, ”said Brito. “Incredibly I had very few kisses, but Lalo Santamarina kisses super well,” agegó.

It should be remembered that José Ron and Livia Brito they allegedly had an affair secret between 2014 and 2015 during the recordings of the telenovela ‘Italian girl is coming to marry’, but none of the actors made statements about it.

Likewise, the actress recalled the worst kiss she has ever received, which occurred in her soap opera debut, and despite the fact that did not reveal the actor’s name, noted that it happened during the recordings of the soap opera ‘Triunfo de amor’ in 2010.