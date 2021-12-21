Long live Jobo Bonito: Ronaldinho and Romario play futvolley tournament

Editorial Mediotiempo

What is learned well is never forgotten. And such a phrase fits perfectly in two former Brazilian players, such as: Ronaldinho Y Romariowho recently they faced each other in a duel in a soccer tournament (or fut-tennis, as it is also known) on the beaches of Brazil.

Both characters are part of different generations of the brazilian soccer teamalthough both were consecrated at the time: Romario being World Champion in the United States 1994 Y Ronaldinho in Korea-Japan 2022.

This was the game between Romario and Ronaldinho

Therefore, the confrontation between both talents, augured a great show on the beaches of Brazil, beyond Romario will arrive with 50 years old and Ronaldinho with 41.

As it was expected, fantasy plays were the order of the day in the game: heels, headers and even with the shoulder, were a constant.

In the end, besides the public, Romario was the winner by imposing two sets to one on the team of Ronaldinho; both footballers shared images and they showed their desire to turn to face in a futvolley duel: “It is always a joy and a great pleasure to see you my brother! When do we play again? “wrote Ronaldinho.