Lucero: this is how she enjoys the Christmas season with her boyfriend, Michel Kuri

The chemistry they had Lucero and Mijares in “The challenger” excited her followers with a possible reconciliation, something that the “Bride of America” ​​flatly denied, as she maintains ua formal relationship with Michel Kuri for years.

Carlos Slim’s nephew has commented in multiple interviews that he is not jealous of the “Soldier of Love”, clarifying that his relationship with the also known as “The Bride of America” he’s better than ever after twelve years together.

Recently, a photo where the businessman and the singer showed their affection for each other went viral in the fan accounts of “America’s Bride”. how much fun they have this holiday season.

Lucero and Michel Kuri do not want to marry.

The couple they copied the look of Santa Claus and they wear a red Christmas hat while they both hug and smile, showing that they are a cute couple.

This year we will have to wait to see how the holidays pass Manuel Mijares, Lucero and his two children after the singer’s rumored love affair with the businesswoman was revealed Lupita de la Vega Arizpe.

Lucero, Manuel Mijares and Lucerito made a collaboration for this Christmas: