Luis Miguel’s daughter conquers the streets of Beverly Hills with her great beauty

The daughter of Luis Miguel He is one of the most important people in Latin entertainment. We are talking about the influencer Michelle Salas. This is mainly due to the series that recounts the life of The Sun of Mexico. During the second and third seasons, it was managed to see through Netflix, one of the protagonists of it is nothing less than the beautiful blonde.

In these episodes we have seen what the relationship he had is like Michelle with her father and the reason for the great distance they currently have, where according to her on several occasions she has mentioned that her relationship with him is practically nil. She has also stated that she wants to be recognized for her own work and not for being his daughter or her mother.

Without a doubt, Michelle Salas She has become a model with all the letters and an influencer who daily conquers all her followers from all over the world in the social networks. Through her official accounts, the talented blonde shares various beauty tips as well as her great passion for cooking.

The daughter of Luis Miguel She turned 32 a few months ago and her closest associates greeted her all over the web. For her part, on this occasion, the beautiful model shared a series of photos on her profile on her official account. Instagram where she showed how beautiful she is today. Also in them you can see her enjoying an exquisite meal in Beverly wilshire, Beverly hills.

On the other hand, and returning to the topic of his participation in the series about the life of his father, Michelle made a statement through their networks showing their dissatisfaction with the final chapter of the second season. In it, the beautiful blonde was shown in a compromising situation with her father’s best friend. That would explain why the distance of The Sun of Mexico with his firstborn. Also in this third season of Luis Miguel the series Key facts about this relationship were revealed that you cannot miss.