Marc Anthony worries his fans about his appearance and strange jaw movement | VIDEO

Marc Anthony He is one of the most beloved singers in the show and has a long and successful career, although this does not mean that he has avoided being the target of criticism such as the most recent ones for his appearance and a strange movement with the mouth during a concert.

In social networks, a video of the Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband when he is heard performing the song “Soy yo”, but at one point he stops singing and invites the audience while performing a strange movement with his jaw and left hand.

The comments were immediate and some Internet users defended it, assuring that it was an edition, while others pointed out that it could be a filter that is used in applications such as Snapchat.

“What happened to his mouth!”, “He almost bit his ear” and “He was adjusting his teeth” were some of the comments that can be read both on TikTok and on Instagram.

Marc Anthony sparks debate

Although Marc Anthony’s jaw movement was not the only thing that caught the attention of the public and users on social networks, as some expressed their concern about the singer’s physical appearance.

And is that the fans stressed that the 53-year-old singer looks thinner and “haggard”, because this time he did not wear dark glasses as he usually does during his concerts and some pointed out that he looks tired and haggard.

Marc Anthony’s appearance worries his fans. Photo: Instagram @marcanthony

In the comments, users pointed out that both the movement with his mouth and his appearance could be the result of drug use, a rumor that was unleashed a long time ago when he began to look thinner.

On the other hand, rumors that Marc Anthony’s appearance and thinness are due to a disease are becoming more intense among Internet users, although so far the singer has not spoken anything on the subject.

