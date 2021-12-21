Miguel Bosé explodes against Covid-19 and assures that he does not believe in the Omicron variant

Madrid Spain.- Last March, Miguel Bosé he lost his mother, Lucia Bosè, victim of coronavirusDespite this, the singer has dedicated himself to ensuring that the pandemic is a farce in which the big governments are involved.

After this controversy, the 65-year-old Spaniard decided to talk about the issue again and recently denied that the variant Omicron be as dangerous as people have been led to believe.

Omicron is so serious, so serious, that today in most countries in the world there is zero mortality, “he explained.

During an interview for the show Viviana with you in Spain, the interpreter also pointed out that the vaccine against the virus would be deadly for the population, a fact to which he does not intend to contribute.

I do not want to be part of a farce, because of the information I have … I decided to leave the side of my heart and my intuition, they have not educated me to lie, “he explained.

In recent years, Miguel Bosé has been involved in different controversies that have earned him thousands of bad comments on social networks.

The singer’s separation from her partner Nacho Palau It has been one of the most important scandals of his personal life since Palau made it public in 2018.

But the famous one was also allegedly singled out for Evade taxes in Spain and its position on the Covid-19 They have joined the streak of criticism.

Source: TV Notes