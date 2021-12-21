Miss World announces a new date for the final gala

The Miss World organization announced that the new date for the final gala of the 70th edition of the beauty pageant will be March 16, 2022.

The Miss World 2021 event will be held live from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, a town that was scheduled for last December 16, the original date. The coronation was postponed after several candidates and members of the production tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” Said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd., on the organization’s official Facebook page. “We have been inundated with the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning have begun. Our team is delighted that we will showcase all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourist destination to the whole world. We love Puerto Rico ”.

In the message shared on the social network, they added that “the pre-recorded content that has been recorded throughout Puerto Rico during the last four weeks demonstrating its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches and, most importantly, the warmth and friendship of the people it will be broadcast internationally lying during the finale ”.

“The filming in Puerto Rico has been exceptional – we have spectacular content to share with the world,” added Morley.

Details of the Miss World Final Show will be announced soon.

On the same December 16, they announced the decision to postpone the contest for the cases with COVID-19 reported within the organization. “The decision was made by the executives after extensive and careful consultation with their medical team that advises the production regarding sanitation measures and in dialogue with personnel from the Department of Health to guarantee the safety of the participants and the entire production team ”, they shared then.

Tickets that were purchased for the event on December 16, may be used for the rescheduled date. All refund requests must be processed directly with Ticketera.com