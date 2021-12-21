More than 30 popular brand dry shampoos and conditioners are being recalled for the presence of a carcinogen

Procter & Gamble assured that the daily exposure to benzene detected in its articles does not pose a threat to health, and that it is a precautionary measure.

The multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G), manufacturer of personal care products and cleaning supplies, has withdrawn from the US market more than 30 nominations of dry shampoos and spray conditioners that could contain benzene, a carcinogenic compound, according to a company statement.

The full list of voluntarily recalled goods is available on the company’s website and includes the production codes that were affected by the measure. The recalled products include Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie brands.

However, the vast majority of products marketed under these brands, such as hairspray, shampoos, liquid conditioners and styling products, are not part of this recall, the company said.

The multinational company assured its clients that daily exposure to benzene, in the amounts detected in the recalled items, does not pose a threat to your health and that the withdrawal is more of a precautionary measure. P&G also stated that, as of last Friday, when the statement was published, it had not received no notice about adverse effects of the products in question.

Procter & Gamble urged consumers who have purchased any product on the list to stop using them and committed to offer full refunds.

In late November, the company held a similar recall, which included more than a dozen deodorants and sprays from the Old Spice and Secret brands, claiming the items could also contain benzene.

“There are not nothing more important to us than consumer safety that they use our products and the quality of the articles that we offer “, reads the statement.