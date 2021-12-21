Mother throws three children out of second-story window to escape Bronx fire – Telemundo New York (47)

A mother had to throw three children out of a second-floor window in a building in the middle of a fire in the Bronx that occurred just days before Christmas.

Firefighters sprayed water on the charred house located in Story avenue in Castle Hill on Monday night and put out the last fires that started in the afternoon of that day. They say the fire started on the first floor before quickly spreading to the third, with the Salcedo family barely escaping alive.

“I open the door and I see dark black smoke,” said owner Santos Marte Salcedo. She recalled yelling at her daughter and three young grandchildren ages 4-6 on the second floor to get out, but it was too dangerous for them to get through the front door.

They had no choice but to jump out the back window.

“My daughter threw [a los niños] and we caught them downstairs, and then my daughter jumped in and we caught her too because she’s light, “Salcedo said.

One by one, everyone in the house escaped unscathed except for the nanny who hit her head when she fell to the ground. They took her to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was also injured because he was trapped inside and had to call for help.

“We were able to operate in the rear and extinguish the fire and we were able to carry it through a portable ladder from the rear of the second floor,” said FDNY chief Stephen Sullivan.

The firefighter suffered minor burns but is expected to recover, he added.

As for Salcedo, he noted that he is still in shock that his family was left homeless a week before Christmas. But he also knows that if they hadn’t come out as fast as they did, it could have been a lot worse.

“Everybody would be dead by now. But thank God we did well… and I think if I did it sooner, I will be able to recover,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Santos says he has no idea how it started, but he did say they had a Christmas tree in the living room with all the smoke.