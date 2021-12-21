Nahuel Guzmán throws object at Rayadas team

In social networks, the video of the Tigres player circulated throwing an object at the players at the end of the warm-up.

The goalkeeper of Tigers, Nahuel Guzman, again gave what to talk about for the attitude he had prior to the final of the women’s return between the Amazons and Striped, because the Argentine threw an object in the direction of the rival team.

The goalkeeper was present at the University Stadium to observe the final between both squads at court level while the two squads did warm-up work.

The peak moment in which Nahuel Guzman He gave what to talk about was when he approached with a white object in his hand and threw it in the direction of the rival team.

The object he threw Nahuel Guzman It did not reach the rival players, but it remained at the level of the large area.

The action of the ‘Patón’ was captured by the fans who were present in the building and began to upload it to social networks, where it was questioned by rival supporters, while supporters of the local team defended it.

This is one more chapter that stars the Argentine goalkeeper, who adds a list of questionable actions that have caused him to be sanctioned on several occasions and as many others to go unpunished.

The goalkeeper and the squad Tigers remains on vacation after being eliminated in the semifinals of Liga MX. This Monday he will report the star box under the orders of Miguel Herrera.

Another of the members of the first team was ‘Piojo’ Herrera himself, who was in one of the boxes of the ‘Volcán’.