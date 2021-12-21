Néstor Bonillo revealed that the ‘bicolor’ would have an advantage when playing in Barranquilla

The Peruvian Selection has a tough game in Barranquilla against Colombia on the next date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and Nestor Bonillo, physical trainer of the blanquirroja gave scopes of how they prepare for this crucial match.

“We have decided to make a call a little earlier than normal. First we will talk with the clubs of the local tournament, not only do you want to give minutes to those of a MLS, but to the local environment “, he indicated Bonillo in dialogue with RPP.

“We need our footballers to compete and we are trying to do some internal games, in addition to the friendlies. A third game that would not be official, perhaps against a team from the local tournament, “he said. Nestor Bonillo.

Peru’s advantage over Colombia in the Qatar 2022 Qualifier

“In Barranquilla I think we will have an advantage and that is that we have many footballers who are going to participate in the summer and Colombia it has many footballers who are playing in winter, there is an adaptation factor, “he said.