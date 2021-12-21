New York electrifies and makes history by banning gas in new buildings

The city of the Big Apple will electrify newly constructed buildings over the next few years. City legislators have tested a measure designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

This is a landmark bill, putting the weight of the largest city in the United States of America, in favor of a growing movement to ban gas and encourage electrification.

As the nation’s largest city electrifies its buildings, which account for nearly 70% of its climate pollution, rising electricity demand will drive the path to decarbonize the entire state’s power sector.

The bill will save taxpayers money that would otherwise be spent on new gas connections, a common utility tactic to subsidize the expansion of gas infrastructure, as well as reduce air pollution in general, and especially the pollution of the gas. indoor air caused by gas boilers.

Goodbye to gas

Starting in 2023, new buildings in New York will no longer be able to connect to gas infrastructure. That means the heating and hot water systems will be fully electric.

The 2023 deadline will apply to smaller buildings. Structures over seven stories will have until 2027 to adapt, before the ban takes effect, a concession that developers won during negotiations on the bill.

There are also several exemptions within the measure, affecting affordable housing, laundry facilities, and commercial kitchens.

The natural gas ban means that electric alternatives, such as heat pumps, will have to replace gas boilers in city buildings.

Less emissions

An analysis by the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute found that the bill could save 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2040, about the equivalent of taking 450,000 cars off the road, as well as save taxpayers money that would otherwise have been spent on new gas connections.

For Ben Furnas, director of climate and sustainability of the mayor’s office, in remarks to the New York Times: «This is a historic step in our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.«.

The director adds that «If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere«, So that New York (New York) can become a world benchmark, to reduce emissions from large cities, those that are not attributable to the car.