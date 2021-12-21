New York food delivery people will have a minimum wage starting in 2023

The more than 65 thousand delivery men of food New York will have as of January 1, 2023 a minimum salary to be imposed by the local government and that it will not include the tips they may receive, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The structure of this salary, an achievement in a sector lacking until recently the minimum rights and which has begun to mobilize massively during 2021, has not yet been established.

The minimum wage was the main measure of a package of announcements that De Blasio made for the sector, and that will also include register them in the municipal health insurance called NY Care, designed for people without health coverage.

There will also be other measures that will be applied from next April 1, such as providing them with thermal insulation bags, prior information about each trip, with the possibility of rejecting very distant deliveries, and the right to refuse to go through places considered dangerous such as tunnels or bridges.



Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, announced the creation of a minimum wage for food delivery men. AFP photo

In addition, and in response to complaints about the insecurity of these workers, who for the most part work with bicycles, the lighting in the bike lanes will be reinforced, the number of security cameras will be increased and a program will be created that allows recover stolen bicycles, among other measures.

The food delivery sector grew with the coronavirus pandemic and home confinement, which allows them to be considered “essential workers”Mayor De Blasio said Tuesday.

The advances announced this Tuesday have been achieved in large part thanks to the mobilization of the main organization in the sector, called “Los Deliveristas Unidos”, since it is a sector dominated to a great extent by the delivery men of Latino origin.

“Los Deliveristas Unidos” began by asking for more basic rights such as be able to use the restrooms in restaurants those who served or not having to pay themselves for the thermal bags, but its alliance with the NGO “Worker’s Justice Project” has crystallized into a more structured platform for demands and that this Tuesday reaped its first results.

Source: EFE

LM