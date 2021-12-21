New York will pay $ 100 to those who get booster shots

EFE.- New Yorkers who, starting this Tuesday, get the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine will receive a bonus of $ 100, at a time when infections have skyrocketed.

“New York City is leading the way for vaccines. Starting today, anyone who gets a booster (from the vaccine) will receive a hundred dollars. The reinforcement will help you and others to stay safe, ”said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio at a news conference today.

The councilor specified that this offer will be maintained until December 31, adding that the city is willing to spend the money that is necessary, since vaccination “is a priority.”

He also indicated that the money dedicated to promoting the booster dose will not affect other programs.

“We will just make it a priority to spend what is necessary. We need people to put on these reinforcements that will make a difference, ”said De Blasio.

It is not the first time that the city offers incentives to residents to encourage them to get the vaccine, since last July the same amount was also given to people who were immunized against covid-19.

The mayor’s announcement comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in New York, as in the rest of the country.

At the state level, the number of people who have tested positive for covid-19 yesterday marked the highest figure in recent months with 9.04%.

A dozen Broadway theaters in the center of the city have closed their doors temporarily and the authorities are considering the possibility of canceling the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, where around a million are expected to participate. persons.

