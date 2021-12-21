Nicaraguans in the United States and Spain beat records in remittance shipments to Nicaragua

Remittances from Nicaragua reached a historic level in November in the Central Bank’s records. In the first 11 months of the year, the migrant community sent their families 1,933.2 million dollars, which makes the Daniel Ortega regime the administration that has governed with the most money arriving from abroad in recent decades.

Remittances accumulated as of November of this year exceeded 1,851.4 million dollars received in all of 2020, after the Central Bank reported the income of 186.6 million in the penultimate month of the year, 22.5 percent more compared to the 152.3 million dollars in same month last year.

Specifically, in the first 11 months of this year the economy captured an additional 273 million dollars to the 1,600.5 million that arrived in the same period last year, which will allow the economy to easily overcome for the first time at the end of the current year once the $ 2 billion barrier.

The numbers show that the United States continues to be the main source of this money for Nicaragua, which has been fundamental in the fight against poverty during the Ortega administration. In total, 1,231 million dollars entered from that country, that is, 64 percent of all shipments this year. In this way, remittances from the United States exceeded 1,111.2 million dollars captured in all of 2020.

In second position is Spain, which consolidates the displacement of Costa Rica. From the European country, 275.9 million dollars entered this year, above the 271.5 million dollars in all of 2020.

The record increase in remittances in Spain and the United States coincides with the migration data of both nations that show a higher incidence of Nicaraguans in their migration statistics. In the case of the United States, a historical capture flow of 72,192 arrests was reported this year at the borders this year until November, even exceeding what was observed in the case of Cuba and very similar to Venezuela.

In third position is Costa Rica, but with less positive figures. From that country entered until November of this year 239.7 million dollars, slightly higher than the 238.4 million dollars in the same period last year. Unlike Spain and the United States, the accumulated Costa Rican flows until last month are still below the 270.1 million dollars entered in all of 2020.

63 million dollars came from Panama; Canada $ 27.7 million; Mexico 5.5 million dollars; and 11.6 million from El Salvador. From the rest of the world a total of 78.8 million dollars, according to figures from the Central Bank of Nicaragua.

Remittances along with merchandise exports have broken records, which has allowed Daniel Ortega’s regime to improve its economic projections for this year, which expects an expansion of the Gross Domestic Product of between 7.5 and 9.5 percent.

Various independent studies had shown that remittances have been fundamental in reducing poverty in Nicaragua, even more effective than the same state programs aimed at the population, because they have little reach among the people.