Ninel Conde falls in love with an autumn outfit that highlights her tiny waist

The killer hottie is one of the singers most talented and beautiful, who through their social networks share small fragments of their life and different outfits. This time she fell in love with an autumn outfit that highlighted her tiny waist.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa and her fluffy white Hello Kitty boots

Ninel Conde is one of the most popular public figures, since she not only has a great career as singer, but also as an actress on Televisa, which is also very aware of her followers through social networks.

Media where he shares outfits that come out of the conventional and highlight their attributes. On this occasion, she fell in love with an autumn outfit, which included a long-sleeved white blouse, which highlighted her tiny waist, as well as black pants.

These garments were combined with a long white sweater, black boots, and a brown scarf. Ninel Conde is posing from Los Angeles California and a nice Christmas background. The singer accompanied this publication with some emotional words.

It may interest you: Maribel Guardia boasts a tempting waist and legs in a red wine dress

“The Christmas spirit is already in place, and I hope you are enjoying December as much as I do. This last month is ideal to reflect and feel at peace with ourselves and our loved ones, so remember to love thank you very much and be happy ”.

Her followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication, so this section was filled with many compliments and hearts, it shows that they adore her. Through several stories he shared how well he is having in the company of all his familyThere is no doubt that it has a lot of Christmas spirit.

Although as soon as the family reunion happened, he went straight to burn everything he ate, inviting his followers not to leave their routine of exercise in these December holidays, and we know how disciplined she is when it comes to taking care of her figure.

Since Ninel Conde has repeatedly shared her exercise routines and some special dishes to take care of herself, she even has a special page of beauty tips, in which she addresses issues of skin care. face, exercise and even diet.

For now we will continue to look out for new outfits that you share through your social media accounts, which not only highlight your beauty, but also give us ideas to make different combinations that go out of the conventional and highlight our charms.