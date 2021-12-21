Not only Alvarado, Chivas would wait to take another Cruz Azul player

Orbelín Pineda could be in Chivas’s sights to take him on loan if he cannot be registered by Celta.

The directive of the Chivas It continues working to be able to specify reinforcements that allow the team to compete in a better way in the Clausura 2022 tournament, since until now they have not made the arrival of any footballer official.

The possible arrival of Roberto Alvarado was scheduled to be announced during these days, however, the “Louse” played as a starter in the first preseason game of the Blue Cross Y Uriel antuna, who would go to the Machine in exchange for Alvarado, continue training normally in Chivas.

However, the movement could still take place, and also Chivas would be aware of the situation of another player of the Blue Cross and ex Chivas to bring him into their ranks in January, and it’s about Orbelín Pineda, who would have a pre-contract signed with him Celta de Vigo from Spain.

What would take Orbelín Pineda to Chivas

Orbelín Pineda would play with the Spanish team from January, but according to Record, in case the Celtic can not free the place of foreigner for Orbelín Pineda, the player would be sent to a club on loan and Chivas He could enter the bid to have 6 months with the midfielder.

