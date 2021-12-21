NY Cancels January Regents Exam and Will Seek Modifications to Graduation Requirements – Telemundo New York (47)

New York State canceled the exam on Tuesday Regents January and said it would seek modifications to high school graduation requirements for students who were supposed to take the exam.

“Once again, the exams Regents cannot be administered safely, equitably and fairly statewide, “State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said in a statement, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Education will ask the Board of Regents to issue emergency regulations waiving the test requirement for students who would otherwise have to take a Regents exam in January to earn a diploma.

To improve quality, the department said students had to be enrolled in a course that would normally require a January exam to complete and otherwise earn credit for the class or complete a make-up program to earn course credit.

The Department of Education said it was still too early to make a determination on whether the June 2022 or August 2022 exams would continue as scheduled.

Last March, the Regents canceled most of the tests for 2021, except those that were required by the federal government.