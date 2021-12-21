NYC is the best city to fire in 2021 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

One of the great attractions to say goodbye to the year in New York is its celebration in Time Square, where before the pandemic around 1 million people gathered to see the fall of the ball made with 2,688 crystals of Waterford and more than 32,000 LED lights. Mayor Bill de Blasio has not confirmed If this celebration will take place this year, but still many tourists have this celebration in their sights, although according to this study by WalletHub, that is not the main reason why NYC is an ideal place to say goodbye to 2021.