NYC is the best city to fire in 2021 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

WalletHub, a website that specializes in finance, recently conducted a study on which cities in the United States are the best to say goodbye to the year, with New York taking the top spot.
One of the great attractions to say goodbye to the year in New York is its celebration in Time Square, where before the pandemic around 1 million people gathered to see the fall of the ball made with 2,688 crystals of Waterford and more than 32,000 LED lights. Mayor Bill de Blasio has not confirmed If this celebration will take place this year, but still many tourists have this celebration in their sights, although according to this study by WalletHub, that is not the main reason why NYC is an ideal place to say goodbye to 2021.
For this study, WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest cities through 28 different indicators such as its gastronomic offer, entertainment activities, security, transportation, costs and even the percentage of people vaccinated.
Each indicator received a score ranging from 1 to 100 points, with a score of 100 being the “most favorable”. New York had a total score of 67.50, followed by Las Vegas, Nevada, with 67.39 and Orlando, Florida, with 66.5 points. In fourth and fifth place were Atlanta, Georgia, with 66.03 and Miami, Florida with 65.47.
New York will once again have the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration at Time Square: we will tell you under what measures
Although New York was ranked best overall, mainly because it took the top spot in terms of its food and entertainment offering, it almost ranks last by its high prices, coming in at number 99. That’s no surprise, considering that, in a recent survey, NYC was selected as one of the most expensive cities to live in.
In the study two Florida cities are in the top five: Orlando had a score of 66.50, in part because of its good food and entertainment offer (where it ranks sixth among the 100 cities studied) and Miami, which was fifth overall, came to that position also because of its good offer of fun and restaurants, since it was in third place.
Atlanta, which was the fourth best city to close the year with an overall score of 66.03, is the second destination (surpassed only by New York) with the best food and entertainment offer, although in terms of security and access it was among the worst , remaining in box number 96 of the 100.
Among the states with the most cities on this list, is Texas, which has 4 in the top 20: Houston (10), Austin (14), Dallas (19) and San Antonio (20). While California has three: San Francisco (7), Los Angeles (13) and San Diego (18). Listed below are some of the factors that contributed to that ranking.
20 of the best cities to say goodbye to the year according to WalletHub
|
Position
|
Town
|
Punctuation
|
one
|
New York, NY
|
67.50
|
two
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
67.39
|
3
|
Orlando, FL
|
66.50
|
4
|
Atlanta, GA
|
66.03
|
5
|
Miami, FL
|
65.47
|
6
|
Washington, DC
|
63.32
|
7
|
San Francisco, CA
|
62.73
|
8
|
Denver, CO
|
62.21
|
9
|
Louisville, KY
|
61.83
|
10
|
Houston, TX
|
61.29
|
eleven
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
60.83
|
12
|
Seattle, WA
|
60.72
|
13
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
60.65
|
14
|
Austin, TX
|
59.53
|
fifteen
|
Chicago, IL
|
58.93
|
16
|
Nashville, TN
|
58.01
|
17
|
Buffalo, NY
|
57.19
|
18
|
San Diego, CA
|
56.82
|
19
|
Dallas, TX
|
56.30
|
twenty
|
San Antonio, TX
|
55.89
While New York heads this WalletHub study and many tourists have it in their sights as the best city to say goodbye to the year, cases of vocid-19 have skyrocketed to record levels. Yesterday, State Governor Kathy Hochul said record numbers had been reported for four consecutive days. All while some scientists warn that oxychron can spread as easily as measles, one of the most contagious diseases out there.
You can see the full list of the best cities to say goodbye to the old year here.
You may also like…