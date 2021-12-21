NYC won’t have a white Christmas this year, but here’s where you could see some snow fall – Telemundo New York (47)

We are just a few days before Christmas and for many, having her in white would be the perfect gift for a celebration. But will we have snow?

Unfortunately, if you dream of a white Christmas in the tri-state area, you may not see it until 2022.

According to the Weather Authority, so far a frontal system is expected to impact the area on Saturday with some rain in the morning with maximum temperatures that could reach 50 degrees, which would bring a warm Christmas. Before that day, temperatures are expected to remain between 40 degrees.

Even when winter officially starts on Tuesday morning, the weather will generally remain calm before Christmas, creating good conditions for some last-minute shopping or hitting the road.

Some light rain could fall overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, mainly along the coast due to an offshore storm. But it will be dry on Thursday and Friday as the travel fever is on.

While the city and tri-state area won’t get a chance to see snow, there are some areas not far away that might wake up to a white morning on Christmas Saturday.

Some places in the far north of New York’s Ulster and Sullivan counties could have between one and three inches of snow cover at the time, which is the best chance for anywhere south of Albany to see that white decor.

Beyond that, the only snow will remain in the far north of New York State and to the east in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Those areas could see up to a foot of snow by Christmas.

In addition to the northeast, states along the northern U.S. border are expected to have snow by Christmas, as well as mountainous places in the west like Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, northern California, and Wyoming.

Don’t expect a lot of snow after Christmas either, as the weather turns drier starting Saturday afternoon and seems to stay that way until next week, along with temperatures back into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Extended forecast:

Monday: Very cold, sunny. Temperatures between 26 and 38 degrees.

Tuesday: Cold, cloudy and sunny. Temperatures between 30 and 45 degrees.

Wednesday: Cold, cloudy and sunny. Temperatures between 34 and 46.

Thursday: Cold and sunny. Temperatures between 32 and 40.

Friday: Cold. Temperatures between 33 and 45.

Saturday (CHRISTMAS): rainfall. Temperatures between 35 and 50.