Omicron variant is widely dominant in US | The World | DW

The omicron variant became widely dominant in the United States, being responsible for 73.25 percent of new COVID-19 infections during the week ending December 18, according to data released this Monday (12/20/2021) by the health authorities of the country.

Extremely communicable, omicron overtook the delta variant in a few weeks and accounts for 96.3 percent of new cases in three northwestern states of the country (Oregon, Washington and Idaho), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC).

Ómicron has spread very quickly, given that in the seven days leading up to December 11, ómicron was behind 12.6 percent of infections, compared to 87 percent for delta.

In some parts of the United States, the percentage of omicron cases in the week of December 12-18 is even higher than the national average and rises to more than 90 percent in Northwest regions, in states like Washington, Oregon and Idaho; and from the southeast, in places like Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, among others.

With cases and hospitalizations on the rise in recent weeks, some US cities have announced new restrictions.

In Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a new mandate to wear a face mask in closed public places starting this Tuesday and that will last until October 31, after the city experienced the highest number of daily infections since the beginning. of the pandemic.

In the case of New York, its mayor, Bill de Blasio, has not even ruled out canceling the New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square.

New York authorities are increasing efforts and resources to contain the virus at a time when omicron is spreading rapidly in the state, and is dedicating $ 65 million to different neighborhoods and counties to enforce the mask requirement, in force in closed spaces from December 13.

“It does not predict a government shutdown”

“We are going to fight, we are not going to surrender to the pandemic,” Governor Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers at a press conference in which she indicated that positive cases continue to rise, and insisted on the use of the mask and the vaccines.

Among the new cases is the head of the state Department of Health, Mary T. Bassett, who after undergoing the daily test for COVID-19 was positive, so she could not accompany Hochul and other members of her cabinet to the conference. press.

The distribution of 65 million comes after representatives of the counties indicated that they do not have the funds to enforce the governor’s order, which will be in force until January 15 and will entail civil and criminal penalties, with a maximum fine of 1,000 dollars for each violation, for which health agents will have to be deployed, Hochul said.

The measure covers covered entertainment venues, concert halls, covered sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, places of worship and common areas in residential buildings.

The governor, as the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, did, however, assured New Yorkers that this will be a short-term situation, as has already happened in other countries where after a rebound there is a decline, and that it does not predict a government shutdown because it has the resource of vaccines.

Other initiatives the state will launch during the winter season include opening seven virus test sites next week and distributing 10 million home tests, half before the new year and the rest in January.

mg (efe, afp)