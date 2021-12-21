One month left for exchanges and ‘crypto’ wallets to register with the Bank of Spain

On October 31, the thirteenth anniversary of the publication of the bitcoin foundational white paper. In that document, Satoshi Nakatomo – whoever it is – proposed a disruptive payment model, based on consensus and that allowed the safe and rapid execution of transactions without the intervention of a financial institution. This proposal, absolutely groundbreaking in 2008, has become a overwhelming reality that has come to stay.

Thirteen years later, the Bank of Spain, as a consequence of a European directive for the prevention of money laundering (known as the “Fifth Directive”), has created a registry in which every entity must register that provides virtual currency exchange services for fiduciary currency (known as exchange) and custody of electronic purses (colloquially referred to in the sector as wallets) to residents in or from Spain. These providers are now subject to the money laundering prevention regulations and the financing of terrorism.

Any entity, including banks or investment services companies, if they provide or wish to provide these services in or from Spain, must enroll in this registry.

The entities that are currently providing these services must register, or at least request their registration, at the latest, on January 29, 2022, that is, in just over a month. Otherwise, it will be considered a very serious offense which carries significant financial penalties and reprimands.

Entities that are not providing these services, but decide to undertake them in the future, must obtain registration in the Bank of Spain registry. before starting its commercialization.

For request registration, it is necessary to present the following documents at the Bank of Spain:

A form with documentation that certifies the honorability of the providers and their administrators.

The full manual prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The risk analysis document that necessarily covers the Risks evaluation inherent to cryptoactive services and the specific measures to control them.

By the date we meet, the Bank of Spain has already started to analyze the first registration requests and to transfer their first comments. These are very detailed and demanding regarding the measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, as it is the risk that probably most worries financial supervisors.

According to a recent survey, Spain is among the 5 European countries with the highest transactionality in crypto assets. Specifically, 10% of Spaniards claim to have cryptocurrencies and, to further elaborate on this trend, 38% of people aged 25 to 40 consider investing in these assets and 21% are already doing so, although it is aimed at pension funds and plans.

For this reason, registration with the Bank of Spain is a important milestone for these services to be provided by entities that observe the due guarantees and have solid procedures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Gloria Hernández and Mariona Pericas

Surely, the first entities that we see registered are specific providers of the “crypto” world, that is, new entrants and not banks or investment services companies. But these types of traditional entities will soon be incorporated as well. And this is due, on the one hand, to the high demand for these services by investors and, on the other, to the fact that these actors already comply with a good part of the requirements that are requested for registration. For example, they already have robust anti-money laundering and terrorist financing procedures in place, which they would only have to adapt to these new assets.

Requesting registration in the Bank of Spain registry is the first step that every entity, be it a bank, investment service company or a new player, must give to position itself in these disruptive services.

We will be attentive to the first ones that appear in the registry of the Bank of Spain in January 2022 and that they start this new stage in the cryptoassets business.