One of the most beautiful cheap Xiaomi drops in price in this offer

Good screen, one of MediaTek’s processors, 4 cameras and more than 5,000 mAh. This Xiaomi has a lot to offer.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can buy the Redmi 10 for only 165 euros. We talk about its global version, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Xiaomi smartphone is a great option for those looking for a cheap and safe mobile. If you live in Spain you can receive it quickly and safely in a few days. We tell you everything you need to know about this Redmi 10.

Buy the Redmi 10 at the best price

Screen: 6.5 “Full HD + 90Hz IPS

6.5 “Full HD + 90Hz IPS Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 RAM: 4GB

4GB Cameras: quad rear camera 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera

quad rear camera 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W load

The Chinese device arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. This high refresh rate will offer you a pleasant and smooth experience. In addition, its body has been made of a shiny plastic that looks really good, you can find it in beautiful colors.

In its entrails is the MediaTek Helio G88, a chip with which you will not have problems to enjoy good performance. We are talking about a solvent device on a day-to-day basis, you can also make the most of the odd game. The version of this offer comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand with the help of a microSD card.

There are four cameras that we find on the back of this Redmi 10: it arrives with a 50 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode that repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, an 8 megapixel camera.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,020 mAh. Considering that your hardware doesn’t demand too much, you can enjoy hours and hours of use, it will not leave you lying. The Chinese smartphone also has, NFC technology, headphone jack and FM radio.

Xiaomi is one of the firms that gives the most value to your money. Less than 170 euros to take home a complete and balanced smartphone. It will perform without problems on a day-to-day basis and will offer you a good experience, what more are you going to ask of it?

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

