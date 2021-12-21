pain and mourning in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán when burying their loved ones – Prensa Libre

Among the slogans that the residents shouted, the indignation at the death of their neighbors was shown, among these children, and there is no shortage of scenes of pain when seeing the coffins that were placed on an armed platform on the route.
The minutes passed and one person stated: “We demand the respective investigation from the Public Ministry.”
The coffins with the remains of the adults were taken early this Monday, December 20, and a photo on each of these reminds the residents who were victims.
Later, they were directed to the cemetery of the Chiquisis community of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, where, between shouts and tears, the residents said goodbye to their neighbors.
The 11 people were identified as:
- Alonso Guarchaj Ixquier, 78 years old.
- Antonia Rosaura Guarchaj and Guarchaj of 27.
- Isabel Coti Tziquin de Tambriz, 43
- Miguel Tambriz Cotiy of 14.
- Manuela Tzaxot Rosario, 30.
- Lorenzo Tambriz Tambriz of 56.
- Catarina Guarcha Ixmata, 40.
- Manuela Tambriz Cotiy of 8.
- María Tambriz Cotiy of 20.
- Martin Gervin Fernely Tambriz Cotiy from 5.
- Manuel Chox Gómez of 55.
All with gunshot wounds.