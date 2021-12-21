pain and mourning in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán when burying their loved ones – Prensa Libre

Among the slogans that the residents shouted, the indignation at the death of their neighbors was shown, among these children, and there is no shortage of scenes of pain when seeing the coffins that were placed on an armed platform on the route.

The minutes passed and one person stated: “We demand the respective investigation from the Public Ministry.”

Residents of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá, remained this Monday, December 20, at kilometer 171 of the Inter-American route. Free Press Photo: Elmer Vargas.

The coffins with the remains of the adults were taken early this Monday, December 20, and a photo on each of these reminds the residents who were victims.

Later, they were directed to the cemetery of the Chiquisis community of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, where, between shouts and tears, the residents said goodbye to their neighbors.

Among the slogans, the villagers mourn the death of their neighbors, among these children. Free Press Photo: Elmer Vargas.

The 11 people were identified as:

  • Alonso Guarchaj Ixquier, 78 years old.
  • Antonia Rosaura Guarchaj and Guarchaj of 27.
  • Isabel Coti Tziquin de Tambriz, 43
  • Miguel Tambriz Cotiy of 14.
  • Manuela Tzaxot Rosario, 30.
  • Lorenzo Tambriz Tambriz of 56.
  • Catarina Guarcha Ixmata, 40.
  • Manuela Tambriz Cotiy of 8.
  • María Tambriz Cotiy of 20.
  • Martin Gervin Fernely Tambriz Cotiy from 5.
  • Manuel Chox Gómez of 55.
The lament of the residents increased when the coffins with the remains of the minor victims of the massacre were carried. Free Press Photo: Elmer Vargas.

All with gunshot wounds.

