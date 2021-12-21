Pedro Pierluisi does not rule out additional controls at airports and in shops that sell drinks and food

The governor Pedro Pierluisi He did not rule out today, Monday, the imposition of additional control measures on travelers entering the country on domestic flights, as well as on businesses where alcoholic beverages and food are shipped, as a mechanism to stop the rebound in registered COVID-19 cases on the island.

“If you know that I do not rule out anything, but I am very aware of the airport and I am also very aware of the establishments where drinks or food are consumed. With that, they already have an advance. Those are the ones that I am particularly watching over, ”said the chief executive after the graduation of 140 officers from the Fire Department Bureau, held today at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Coliseum, in Bayamón.

The positivity rate for the COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it was placed today, Monday, at 13%, which is the highest figure since December 2020.

“That is, at the airport, if I can take additional measures that are legal and constitutional, I will take them and, on the other hand, as for commercial establishments where alcoholic beverages and food are ingested, there I am also aware of that and changes may come “, he stressed.

He said that, in particular, he is watching the controls imposed by the state of Hawaii, where until a few days ago the government required from travelers on fully vaccinated domestic flights evidence of a negative test against COVID-19.

“There are some (measures) that I am going to take. What happens is that we have not yet prepared them and I have not announced them, but they will see that in the next few days I will be taking additional measures based on what I currently see “, he claimed.

Pierluisi issued yesterday, Sunday, a new executive order that establishes that everyone attending a mass activity in closed or open spaces and that encourages the agglomeration of people will have to present a negative coronavirus test -molecular or antigen- carried out 48 hours or less prior to the event, in addition to your proof of vaccination.

He said that he is also pending the recommendations of the Scientific Coalition and did not rule out accepting any recommendation that the team of experts send him. However, he said that “the most I see” is the number of people hospitalized because of the virus.

“Hospitals are totally under control and it should not be surprising,” he said that the stability that hospitals present despite the arrival of the omicrón variant is due to the level of vaccination.

According to data from the Department of Health, there are currently 53 hospitalized for the disease, divided into 43 adults and 10 pediatric patients. Nine adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which three have required an artificial respirator. No pediatric patient is in intensive care.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, 2,731,017 suitable people aged 5 years or more (88.8%) have been inoculated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,439,302 people are fully vaccinated (79.3%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 92,171 doses have been administered.