Peng Shuai tells a Singapore daily that she never said she was sexually assaulted; November social media post said otherwise

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai told a Singaporean newspaper that she never wrote about being a victim of sexual assault, despite the social media post attributed to her last November in which she accused a former Senior Communist Party official forcing her to have sex.

The Lianhe Zaobao newspaper published a video of Peng that it claims was recorded in Shanghai on Sunday, in which she says that she has been staying most of the time at her home in Beijing, but was free to come and go as she pleased.

“First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I have never said that I wrote that someone sexually assaulted me. I have to emphasize this point very clearly,” Peng told a newspaper reporter.

The WTA, in response to the interview, says it remains concerned about “Peng’s well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

“As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA’s significant concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” the WTA said in a statement to multiple media outlets. “We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that sparked our initial concern.”

The reporter did not ask how or why the long and detailed November 2 post appeared or if Peng’s account had been hacked.



1 Related

The newspaper said it interviewed Peng at a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will kick off on February 4. It was filmed on the premises of an observation base of a freestyle skiing competition, which he attended together with Yao Ming, a former NBA star and other Chinese sports figures.

Peng came out of public view after the indictment against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli appeared briefly on his verified Weibo social media account, before the post was quickly removed. Screenshots of the post were released online, sparking widespread concern for Peng’s safety among politicians, his fellow tennis players and the WTA, which announced the cancellation of all events in China indefinitely.

After the post, the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion appeared on the side of a tennis court in Beijing, waving and signing giant children’s tennis balls. The foreign arm of Chinese state television released a statement in English in which Peng retracts his accusation against Zhang.

WTA Director Steve Simon questioned the veracity of the statement via email, while others say it only increased their concern for Peng’s safety. In the interview with the Lianhe Zaobao newspaper, Peng said that he wrote his statement in Chinese and that it was later translated into English, but that there were no significant differences in the two versions.

Zhang, 75, was a member of the powerful Standing Committee of the Party Politburo until 2018 a senior lieutenant of the president and party leader, Xi Jinping. Zhang has not appeared in public or commented on Peng’s allegations.

Find out about the most up-to-date topics in the world of women’s sports on our page, espnW.

According to Simon, the move to halt the tour in China, including Hong Kong, came with the support of the WTA board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It was the strongest public stance against China ever taken by a sports body, and it could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Simon has repeatedly called on China to investigate the 35-year-old Peng’s allegations and to allow the WTA to communicate directly with the former No. 1 doubles player and doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open.

The IOC took a different tack, with senior officials saying they believed Peng was fine after chatting with her via video link.

The controversy surrounding Peng has fueled protests over the organization of the Winter Games in Beijing due to human rights abuses by the Chinese government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.