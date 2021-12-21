PGR implicates Donald Guerrero and Omar Caamaño in irregular payments to Alexis Medina in Antipulpo

Santo Domingo, RD.

The accusation of the AntiPulpo case points to the former Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, to the former Comptroller General, Omar Caamaño, of having acted in a coalition Francisco Pagán, accused in the Antipulpo case.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic indicates that in many cases equipment was paid that was not delivered, and that these people to favor the company Domedical Supply SRL, owned by Alexis Medina Sánchez, “adulterated all the documentation, from the date of the contracts until the cubications, to pay right after losing the elections and in full transition ”.

The accusation indicates that those named conspired to pay the sum of nine hundred twenty-two million, seventy-four thousand eight hundred forty-eight and 60 cents (RD $ 922,074,848.60).

“In October two thousand and fifteen (2015) the President of the Republic Danilo Medina moved to the project of the (56) hospitals that had been drawn by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), in 2013, with budgets of between RD $ 40,000,000.00-RD $ 80,000,000.00 million pesos, in which the Oisoe he would have to take care of the construction and reconstruction of the hospitals with the original budgets as the only technical document, without a plan, without technical specifications. It is in this context that in purchasing processes, without any compliance with the requirements of the General Law of Purchases and Contractions, Law 340-06, DOMEDICAL is chosen, the company of Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, to carry out the equipments that are the object of this accusation ”, indicates the accusation.

It is also indicated that the operations began with an announcement by the nation’s chief executive and continued with a bidding process “declared of urgency without meeting the requirements”, where fraudulent maneuvers materialized using false qualities, adulterated documents, overvalued high-cost drugs, You drive fake, medicines paid for and not delivered, overpriced equipment, equipment of a lower quality than that contracted and paid for by the State.