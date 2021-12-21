Precious: Thalía fell in love with everyone with an incredible photoshoot

A few days ago, Thalía surprised her fans with the relaunch of a series of music videos that marked a before and after in her international career. The collection can be seen on the artist’s YouTube channel and includes 15 videos that were released between 1997 and 2009.

Is that Thalia It is part of the memory of people who followed her in soap operas such as María la del barrio, María Mercedes and Rosalinda, as well as many more. The compilation includes classic songs such as Amor a la mexicana (1997), Nandito Ako (1997), Arrasando (2000), Between the sea and a star (2000), It’s my party (2001), You didn’t teach me (2002), Someone real (2003) and Cerca de ti (2003).

To the song list of Thalia, Seduction (2005), You Know he Never Loved You (2005), Amar sin ser amada (2005), Singing for a dream (2006), No, no, no (2006), Have patience (2008) and You are added. y yo (Cumbia Mix) (2009).

A few hours ago, Thalia shared two photos allusive to Christmas. In them, the artist wears a white one-legged suit and a single leather sleeve. He also posed in a Christmas background and with a star in his hand. “I’m ready for Christmas now! How will they spend this year? I read them. #ThaliaFelizNavidad “he wrote in his post along with three heart emojis.

The Instagram post quickly surpassed 30,000 likes and almost 500 comments. “Sweeping With the family and your music … Merry Christmas, beautiful many blessings”, “A family Christmas, greetings, beautiful one” and “My family and I are ready, Thalia. Merry Christmas ”were some of them.