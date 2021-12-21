Precious: Thalía fell in love with everyone with an incredible photoshoot

A few days ago, Thalía surprised her fans with the relaunch of a series of music videos that marked a before and after in her international career. The collection can be seen on the artist’s YouTube channel and includes 15 videos that were released between 1997 and 2009.

Is that Thalia It is part of the memory of people who followed her in soap operas such as María la del barrio, María Mercedes and Rosalinda, as well as many more. The compilation includes classic songs such as Amor a la mexicana (1997), Nandito Ako (1997), Arrasando (2000), Between the sea and a star (2000), It’s my party (2001), You didn’t teach me (2002), Someone real (2003) and Cerca de ti (2003).

