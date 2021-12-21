Princess Haya of Dubai, the emir and the most expensive divorce in the history of the United Kingdom

Frank Gardner

BBC Security Correspondent

1 hour

Image source, Reuters Caption, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and his ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain.

It’s considered the biggest divorce in British legal history – a more than £ 500 million ($ 663 million) settlement involving the billionaire emir of Dubai and his ex-wife.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom awards the princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain a lump sum payment totaling £ 251.5 million (over US $ 300 million).

Haya is the youngest of the sheikh’s six wives Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the powerful ruler of Dubai, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and influential owner of horse racing.

The 47-year-old princess is the daughter of the late King Hussein I of Jordan, and is a half-sister of the current King Abdullah II.

The judgment also grants Princess Haya other sums to cover the costs of managing two properties in the United Kingdom: one next to Kensington Palace in London, and another that is her main residence in Egham, Surrey, in the south-east of England.

A “safety budget” is also envisaged, as well as vacations, salaries and accommodation for a nurse and babysitter or nanny, armored vehicles for the family, and coverage of the expense of keeping several ponies and pets.

In addition, guaranteed payments of £ 5.6 million (US $ 7.41 million) a year have been awarded for each of their children – a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, who will be secured with a £ 290 million guarantee ( US $ 384 million).

“Fearing for his life”

This lengthy court battle has put the spotlight on the normally closed world of Middle Eastern royal families.

Princess Haya fled Dubai to the UK with her children in 2019 saying she feared for her life, after discovering that her husband the Sheikh had kidnapped two of his own daughters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Shamsa, and had returned them to Dubai, against their will.

Sheikh Mohammed, 72, who is also a highly influential figure in the horse racing world, has denied the kidnappings, despite a 2020 UK High Court ruling saying that, in all likelihood, they did happen.

The sheikh published a poem titled “You lived, you died”, which many interpreted as a threat to the princess after discovering that she was having an affair with her bodyguard, a former member of the British army.

Princess Haya continued to receive threats after moving to the UK, with messages saying “we can contact you anywhere”. Since then, she has spent large sums of money on security for fear that her children would be kidnapped and transferred back to Dubai.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Princess Haya fled Dubai to the UK with her children in 2019 and said she feared for her life.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that Sheikh Mohammed had illegally hacked into the mobile phones of Princess Haya, her bodyguards and her legal team, which includes the conservative Baroness Fiona Shackleton.

The hack would have been carried out using spyware called Pegasus, which infects specific phones and was produced by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was not in possession of hacked material from the phone and that no surveillance had been conducted with his express or implied authority.

However, the head of the Family Division of the UK High Court concluded otherwise.

In the divorce decree, Judge Moor decided that, given the previous sentences, the princess and her two children were people particularly vulnerable.

He said they needed high security to ensure their continued protection in the UK.

The main threat they faced did not come from external sources, established the judge, but from their father (of the minors), a man who had access to all the power of the State.

“There is clear and omnipresent risk for these children that it will almost certainly persist until they gain their independence, “the judge said. As for Princess Haya, he added:” There will continue to be a clear and pervasive risk for the rest of her life, whether from the sheikh. Mohammed or for terrorism and other threats. “

The court was alerted to a security assessment that rated the risk to Princess Haya and her children as “severe.” The judge later awarded funds to cover armored vehicle expenses for the family.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Sheikh Mohammed, 72, is the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and an important figure in the world of horse racing.

The Supreme Court judge said he did his best to reach a reasonable conclusion, given “the exceptional wealth and remarkable standard of living these children enjoyed during their marriage.”

He added that the case was “completely out of the ordinary”.

Princess Haya’s lawyers insisted that she made no claims for her own future needs. However, she was criticized during court hearings for her lavish spending.

His son, for example, who was only 9 years old, was given three expensive cars because he was “used” to such gifts. That is, according to the judge, a valid criticism.

The sentence includes evidence provided by the princess that members of her security staff lto they blackmailed for an affair he had with one of them.

He made various payments to four of these staff members, some of which came from his children’s bank accounts. To correct it, he said that he had sold jewelry valued at more than £ 1 million (US $ 1.3 million) and that he has had to sell more since then.

Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai said the relics that were given to his ex-wife would be sent back to him. Among them, ballet slippers gifted to her by world-famous dancers Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev.

He also said that he had removed the poem attributed to him from the internet and that the princess had perceived it as a threat to her life.

He says that he had no intention of causing harm to the princess.