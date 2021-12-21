Princess Haya of Dubai, the emir and the most expensive divorce in the history of the United Kingdom

Admin 1 day ago World Leave a comment 54 Views

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC Security Correspondent

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain

Image source, Reuters

Caption,

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and his ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain.

It’s considered the biggest divorce in British legal history – a more than £ 500 million ($ 663 million) settlement involving the billionaire emir of Dubai and his ex-wife.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom awards the princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain a lump sum payment totaling £ 251.5 million (over US $ 300 million).

Haya is the youngest of the sheikh’s six wives Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the powerful ruler of Dubai, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and influential owner of horse racing.

The 47-year-old princess is the daughter of the late King Hussein I of Jordan, and is a half-sister of the current King Abdullah II.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How many are there in Latin America? Look at the map

Fear, discrimination and extortion: what migrants must face 4:38 (CNN Spanish) – 8,000%. That is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved