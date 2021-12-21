Prosecutor’s Office links Aracelis Medina, another sister of Danilo, and her husband in the Pulpo case

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic points to another sister of former President Danilo Medina as part of the scheme of alleged administrative corruption unveiled in the AntiPulpo case.

This is Aracelis Medina Sánchez, who during the years covered by the investigation served as vice president of the Reserve Bank.

That financial entity was used for more than 95% of the illicit operations of the network, says the Attorney General’s Office in the formal accusation of the case, deposited last Friday.

“The influence peddling developed from the bowels of power as a driving force behind the organization’s criminal actions,” indicates the indictment.

And it continues: “In the materialization of the acts of corruption that are the object of this accusation, the investigated had a decisive participation Aracelis Medina Sánchez, Vice President of the Reserve Bank, an entity used as a private financier for more than 95% of the illicit operations of the network ”, indicates the formal accusation filed. However, the lady is not listed as a defendant in the case.

It also links Luis de León, who presided over the Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (EdeEste), brother-in-law of former president Danilo Medina (husband of Magalys Medina Sánchez, in house arrest for the case).

The accusation also confirms the investigation against Lucía Medina Sánchez, another sister of the ex-president and who served as a deputy for San Juan.

“… Candidate for senator for the same demarcation and president of the Foundation of Women for the Development of San Juan (Fumudesju), formerly Association of Women for the Development of San Juan de la Maguana, inc. (Asodemusa), an NGO that obtained, by distractions of funds disguised as donations, the sum of about seventy-eight million one hundred ten thousand pesos (RD $ 78,110,000.00), resources mostly used for personal benefits and illicit financing of its different electoral campaigns ”, Indicates the accusation.

Operation Antipulpo

On November 29 of last year, Operation Antipulpo was launched, perpetuated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Corruption (Pepca) in the current administration of Miriam Germán as attorney general.

It is an alleged corruption network headed by Alexis Medina, brother of the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina Sánchez, who is accused of embezzling funds amounting to 4,796 million pesos from the coffers of the Dominican State.

Currently, the consanguineous of the former president is serving a measure of coercion at the Najayo Men’s Penitentiary Center. Along with him, his sister and former vice president of the Patrimonial Fund of Reformed Companies, Carmen Magalys Medina, and former Minister of Public Health Freddy Hidalgo.

Also accused are Francisco Pagán, Aquiles Alejandro Sánchez, Fernando Rosa, Julián Suriel, José Santana, Wacal Méndez Pineda, among others.