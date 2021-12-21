PSG and the overwhelming secrets of a changing room that breaks every day

In PSG it is the faithful proof that appearances can be deceiving, the newspaper L’Equipe leaked unpublished secrets of the team and the bad relationship that exists in the squad that went from being a healthy competition to totally provocative and toxic. The article presents this type of notes to the most serious of the matter, which is to bypass the quarantine at the request of the high command.

On December 1, PSG played against Nice and goalkeeper Bulka – on loan from the Parisian club – came to greet his former teammates and in conversation with Keylor Navas commented that it was a coincidence to wear the same gloves. To which the Costa Rican looked at Donnarumma and released the phrase “The best carry this brand.”

Among other unpublished notes, he tells of the party that the PSG players gave after the award for the Ballon d’Or. He even tells that the “gastroenteritis” of Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi It was nothing more than an excuse for them not to be part of the training, however this annoyed the squad.

PSG: Parties and lack of control in a Parisian club

As if that weren’t enough, the French newspaper tells how recurring parties are at the club. In fact, last Sunday two South American players held a party without asking for permission or notifying Mauricio Pochettino’s technical staff.

PSG alters Idrissa Gueye quarantine

The most catastrophic thing about the matter is the measures taken by the high command of PSG using their privileges and thus altering the quarantine that Idrissa Gueye had to comply with. This It happened on August 1 when PSG had to face Lille for the French Super Cup.

